Wrestling veteran furious with SmackDown segment featuring Sol Ruca and Zaria; shares major mistake by WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company made a blunder with Sol Ruca and Zaria's segment on SmackDown. The two stars showed up in a backstage segment.

Sol Ruca and Zaria were on SmackDown this week. They caught up with the Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a backstage segment. The rookies acknowledged the champs' greatness and asked for an opportunity to compete with them.

Flair and Bliss were hesitant at first, but then granted the duo a match. However, Alexa made it clear that they would not go easy on the NXT stars.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo pointed out that WWE did not bother to show the names of Sol Ruca and Zaria during the backstage segment. He noted that the two NXT stars were fairly new to the main roster, and the production team should have displayed their names on the lower third of the screen.

The veteran writer detailed that the production team was terrible at their job.

"I had a laugh too. Maybe it was their third week, but they had those new girls on the show that came from NXT. And already there was no lower third. Can you tell me who they were? Here's what I wrote down - new girls. So the third week, they're on TV and we're supposed to know. No lower third? You guys are horrible, absolutely horrible. I don't know those girls' names, and I just watched the show."

Sol Ruca and Zaria have made an impact on the main roster, defeating Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre on the October 3 edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how they fare against the Women's Tag Team Champions.

