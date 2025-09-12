Ava, TKO Group, MJF, and others react to The Rock's massive update amid WWE absence

Several wrestling personalities, including Ava and MJF, recently took to social media to react to WWE legend The Rock's major update. The Final Boss hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since Elimination Chamber 2025.The Rock is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. After making a huge name for himself in the pro wrestling world, The Brahma Bull has shifted his career to become a Hollywood icon. Many people have been expecting Rocky to show up in WWE since his last appearance at this year's Chamber, but it seems like he is extremely busy due to his packed film schedule.Amid his WWE absence, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to post about a massive update. He wrote that he attended the Toronto Film Festival for the first time because of his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.&quot;Toronto Film Festival 🥂This was a first for me. Special night, so thanks for all smiles, TIFF. #smashingmachine @georgepimentel1 📸,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTKO Group's official Instagram handle and several wrestling personalities, including Ava, MJF, Heath Slater, Rey Mysterio, Sam Roberts, Mark Coffey, and more, reacted with a like on The Rock's post. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville, Natalya, B-Fab, and Nia Jax left comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: The Rock's Instagram]Vince Russo believes AJ Lee is The Rock's replacement in WWEAmid his absence from WWE TV, The Rock has lost a lot of weight for his new movie, Lizard Music. Vince Russo recently reacted to The Brahma Bull's transformation during a recent edition of Writing with Russo.The former WWE writer said that he believed The Final Boss won't show up in the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon after losing a significant amount of weight. Russo added that he thinks AJ Lee has filled the gap that The Rock had left in the company.&quot;Yeah, bro, for him to go through that transformation, he ain't coming back to wrestling anytime soon, if at all. If at all, bro.&quot; He continued, &quot;Well, the good news is, there's a bright side to this. Thank God, they got AJ Lee to step into The Rock's shoes there. Thank God, AJ Lee will slip right in The Rock's shoes and we'll never miss a beat, bro.&quot;It remains to be seen what The Rock has planned for his future in World Wrestling Entertainment.