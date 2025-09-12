The Rock shares first-time ever revelation amid uncertain WWE future

WWE legend The Rock recently took to social media to share an update amid his uncertain future in wrestling. The Brahma Bull has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming for quite some time.The Rock was last seen on WWE television during the Elimination Chamber 2025, where he aligned with heel John Cena. Since the Chamber, The Final Boss hasn't made any appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. Amid his absence from wrestling, The People's Champion has lost a significant amount of weight, and many believe he won't come back to World Wrestling Entertainment with a trimmed-down version of himself.Amid uncertainty over his WWE future, Dwayne Johnson recently took to Instagram to share an update. Rocky wrote that it was his first time attending the Toronto Film Festival, thanks to his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. He also mentioned that it was a special night for him and thanked everyone for it.&quot;Toronto Film Festival 🥂This was a first for me. Special night, so thanks for all smiles, TIFF. #smashingmachine @georgepimentel1 📸,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rock revealed the reason behind his weight loss amid his absence from WWEDuring his appearance at the Toronto Film Festival, The Rock said that he would be playing an unconventional man in his 70s in his new movie, Lizard Music.The Brahma Bull also revealed that to play &quot;Chicken Man&quot; in the movie, he had to lose a lot of weight.&quot;Benny pitched me this after. And after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended, and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man,&quot; he said. [H/T: Variety]Many want to see The Rock return to the Stamford-based promotion to face John Cena before the latter's retirement at the end of 2025. However, it seems like Rocky won't be returning to WWE TV anytime soon, as he is focused on his Hollywood career.It remains to be seen if The Final Boss has planned anything for his future in the pro wrestling world.