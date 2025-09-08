The Rock has possibly abandoned WWE; wrestling veteran taunts company with hilarious replacement talent (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock's stunning weight loss. The star looked completely different in his new look at the Venice Film Festival.

During his latest public appearance, the Hollywood star appeared in a blue shirt, but he looked visibly leaner. The new look grabbed headlines with media outlets reporting that the former wrestler had lost close to 60 pounds.

During the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer explained that the star's weight loss was proof that he wanted nothing to do with WWE. Russo felt that Rocky would possibly not return for a while and rather, focus on his acting career. The veteran writer sarcastically commented that WWE had AJ Lee to fill in that spot, and the fans wouldn't even notice.

"Yeah, bro, for him to go through that transformation, he ain't coming back to wrestling anytime soon, if at all. If at all, bro." He continued, "Well, the good news is, there's a bright side to this. Thank God, they got AJ Lee to step into The Rock's shoes there. Thank God, AJ Lee will slip right in The Rock's shoes and we'll never miss a beat, bro."

The Rock was last on WWE TV back in February this year. He orchestrated John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber and hasn't appeared since.

While Cena turned babyface in the lead-up to SummerSlam, he took some subtle shots at The Rock and the creative process behind his heel run. The Franchise Player stated that after the heel turn, he was left alone, trying to execute someone else's vision.

It will be interesting to see if The Final Boss returns to the WWE anytime soon.

