"Aww miss it too honey"-Mandy Rose recalls her NXT days as she sends out a message to current WWE star on social media

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently reacted to current NXT star Cora Jade's social media post.

Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of NXT, after her 413 day reign. The next day, Mandy was released from WWE after the company found out about her FanTime page.

Taking to social media, Rose's former rival Jade posted a photo of herself attacking the former champion and mentioned that she misses attacking Rose.

"miss attacking you"

Responding to Cora's Instagram story, Mandy wrote:

"Aww miss it too honey"

Check out a screengrab of Mandy Rose's Instagram story below:

Mandy Rose detailed how she was released from WWE

Mandy Rose opened up about how and when she was released from WWE.

While speaking to The Sessions, Rose mentioned that she was released from the company in a shocking turn of events after losing her title to Roxanne Perez.

She detailed:

"The next day which I was anticipating with how everything went down, I was making jokes about it actually. It's the only way [to get through it]. I was literally making jokes about it and the girls were like, 'oh my God! stop! you're crazy.' I'm like, 'no,' I'm like, 'it's not crazy. But yeah, I got a call, I don't know around like 11 or something... So, yeah, I got that call and they said what they said, you know, they had to release me because of this situation but I didn't really get much info. So, that was kind of it," she said.

Rose further added that she was staying at NXT star Indi Hartwell's home when she found out about her release. She continued, saying that Hartwell was shocked and initially didn't believe Mandy when she broke the news.

"I was actually staying at Indi Hartwell's house, Sam, because I stay there sometimes. We became really close. And she was upstairs getting ready for TV because, I never told anyone this story actually, but she was upstairs getting ready becasue we were gonna da a double taping that day and that's why I stayed. And I was like, 'Indi,' I was like, 'I just got fired.' And she's like, 'what?!' She's like, 'shut the f**k up,' like, 'no way,' bla bla bla. And I was like, 'no, I'm serious.' You like at first you like laugh a little bit. You don't know whether you wanna laugh or you wanna cry. So, it was like I got punched but I was like, 'okay, now I really need to think about this and, you know, handle this,' or whatever," Rose added.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Cora Jade.

What are your thoughts on Mandy Rose's release? Sound off in the comment section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes