Bill Apter thinks former Universal Champion could return to WWE (Exclusive)

Legendary pro-wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on potential surprise returns for WWE Royal Rumble.

A good number of names have been revealed for both the men's and the women's Royal Rumble matches but there are still a few spots up for grabs. Some of them could be filled by NXT superstars while others by surprise returns.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter discussed the surprise returns that could happen at the premium live event. He predicted current NXT Champion Bron Breakker to have a career-defining moment at the Rumble.

"I think that Rick Steiner Jr. (Bron Breakker) is going to have career-defining moments made at the Royal Rumble," said Bill Apter.

He added that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman could also make his return to WWE and be a part of the event.

"While we're talking about Bron, don't rule out Braun Strowman. Why not? He's a free agent," Bill Apter added.

What's Braun Strowman doing outside of WWE?

Braun Strowman (aka Adam Scherr) was released from WWE last year as part of budget cuts. Since then he has wrestled in only a handful of matches on the independent circuit. His first match was against former WWE star EC3 at Free The Narrative II in October.

He later teamed up with him for a couple of matches and emerged victorious in both. He recently reunited with former Wyatt Family teammate Erick Rowan (now known as Erick Redbeard) at Wrestlefest XXVI.

The former Universal Champion recently commented on his future in wrestling, stating that he is not looking for a full-time signing. He stated that while he still loves the art of pro-wrestling, he would be taking a step back from wrestling full-time considering the toll that his body has taken being on the road for eight years with the WWE.

While a full-time return doesn't seem possible, it would be interesting to see if he makes a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble.

