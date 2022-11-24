Baron Corbin reacts to praise from former WWE Superstar

Baron Corbin has responded to praise from a former WWE Superstar on social media.

Corbin recently returned to WWE RAW with JBL serving as his manager. He was traded from SmackDown to RAW in exchange for Rey Mysterio. Rey approached Chief Content Officer Triple H backstage and said that he didn't want to battle his son and Judgment Day anymore, facilitating the trade.

Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known in WWE as Aiden English, recently took to Twitter to praise Baron Corbin. Rehwoldt jokingly challenged anyone who didn't like his praise to fight him.

"I like Baron Corbin. Fight me," tweeted Rehwoldt.

Corbin responded and claimed that people will definitely try to fight Matt over that.

"People will defn fight you over that," tweeted Corbin.

Baron Corbin takes a shot at WWE Superstar

Baron Corbin recently took a shot at fellow WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters defeated Omos at Crown Jewel but sent out a controversial tweet following the premium live event. The big man boasted about the match but insulted smaller wrestlers in the process.

Speaking on RAW announcer Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, the 38-year-old mocked Strowman for backing down the moment people started to respond to his tweet.

"If you’re gonna go out on social media and say those things and the minute people start firing back at you, you back down or you cower away or you try to say it was a joke, that’s when I get irritated. Stand behind what you say, be a man and back it up and also, for me, I’m going out there, for ten years now, I’ve irritated people and not cared how they felt," he added. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Braun Strowman is currently in the SmackDown World Cup with a shot at the Intercontinental Championship awarded to the winning superstar. Time will tell when Baron Corbin finds himself in the chase for a championship once again.

