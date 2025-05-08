"Back for more" - John Cena makes massive announcement ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to make a major announcement outside the world of professional wrestling. The 17-time World Champion is all set to lock horns with Randy Orton at Backlash 2025.

After dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, John Cena cut a promo on RAW after 'Mania, calling himself "the last real champion," and vowed to take home the title after retiring at the end of the year. At the end of the segment, Randy Orton came out of nowhere to hit a vicious RKO on his long-time rival.

The two came face-to-face on the April 25 edition of SmackDown, where they took multiple personal jabs at each other. The segment once again ended with The Viper hitting an RKO on his opponent. Their match was later announced for Backlash 2025 with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, John Cena recently took to X (fka Twitter) to make a major announcement about the much-awaited new season of his series, Peacemaker. The Cenation Leader revealed that the show's teaser trailer will drop tomorrow.

"Back for more. Teaser trailer drops tomorrow. #Peacemaker @DCpeacemaker @StreamOnMax," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Bill Apter believes John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes rematch could happen at WWE SummerSlam

Since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes has been absent from the company's weekly programming.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he believed Rhodes could make his massive return to TV to face John Cena in a rematch at SummerSlam 2025 if Cena retains the gold against Randy Orton at Backlash.

"I was just gonna say that. To me, I think it's gonna be Cena and Cody rematch at SummerSlam."

Check out the video below:

Many believe Randy Orton could dethrone John Cena to become a 15-time World Champion, and their rivalry could continue past Backlash 2025. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the long-time rivals' future.

