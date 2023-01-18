Backstage details on departure of WWE veteran following Vince McMahon’s return - Reports

Adam Hopkins served as WWE's Vice President of Communications but was recently let go by the company.
Hopkins spent over 25 years with the promotion, working in several different roles. He was the point of contact with outside media companies to set up interviews. Adam was also respected backstage and received a heartwarming message from Big E earlier today.
According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Hopkins was fired by WWE on January 13th. Sapp also confirmed that VP of Communications Stefanie Fiondella was also let go by the company last week, and Senior VP of Communications Matt Altman has been transferred to a different department.
"Fightful has learned that Adam Hopkins was let go on January 13. We've also confirmed PWInsider's report that VP of communications Stefanie Fiondella was let go by WWE last week. We're told that Senior VP of Communications Matt Altman is now in a different department," tweeted Sean Ross Sapp.
Wrestling media thanks former WWE employee Adam Hopkins
Following news of Adam Hopkins' dismissal from the company, several wrestling journalists shared kind words about him on social media.
SRS thanked Adam for the interviews and events the former VP helped him arrange. Sapp added that Hopkins was great at his job and will likely be in high demand following his dismissal.
TV Insider's Scott Fishman noted that Adam Hopkins went above and beyond for him early in his career and noted that he is a big loss for WWE.
Raj Giri, the founder of Wrestling Inc., took to Twitter and also praised Hopkins. Giri said he was a delight to work with and wished him the best in the future.
Kevin McElvaney of Pro Wrestling Illustrated shared another positive message regarding Adam Hopkins following news of his firing.
Vince McMahon's return has led to Stephanie McMahon's resignation and multiple departures from the company. Time will tell if any more longtime employees are dismissed as the company prepares to negotiate media rights and a potential sale.
Do you think Vince McMahon will appear on television before WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
