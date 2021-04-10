Backstage details on Drew McIntyre's last-minute decision to change his look

Drew McIntyre wears the mantle of his Scottish culture with pride. Always making his way to the ring wearing the traditional kilt and carrying his sword, The Scottish Warrior has always displayed pride in his heritage. A few weeks back at Fastlane, McIntyre had worn facepaint with the colors of Scotland for his match against Sheamus.

Sheamus and McIntyre had a personal rivalry that ended at Fastlane when the two men collided in a No Holds Barred match. The Scottish Warrior was able to beat Sheamus, although The Celtic Warrior put up a brave effort.

Speaking on the Getting Over podcast (via CSS), McIntyre revealed that his decision to have Braveheart-inspired facepaint was a last-minute decision which he got approved by Vince McMahon after Fastlane had begun airing.

Will Drew McIntyre have face paint on at Wrestlemania 37?

Glasgow, this is amazing!



Sorry y’all went through all this work just to watch me win at #WrestleMania😂@btsportwwe pic.twitter.com/QMgXRlrHJ0 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 1, 2021

Drew McIntyre has had a tremendous year in WWE. The two-time WWE Champion is now all set to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the opening match of Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Early speculation for the match suggests that McIntyre will be walking out of WrestleMania as a three-time WWE Champion. It has also been reported that a former Universal Champion may be returning to RAW to face Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 37.

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre comes out with his Braveheart facepaint or if he goes back to his original look. McIntyre vs. Lashley has a big fight feel to it so The Scottish Warrior may have a tremendous entrance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.