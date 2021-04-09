Four-time world champion could return to RAW to feud with Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 37 - Report

Drew McIntyre will be taking on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. The Scottish Warrior has a tall task ahead of him, but the popular belief is that he will win the WWE Championship for the third time at WrestleMania.

It is being reported that McIntyre will likely continue his feud with Lashley after WrestleMania 37. But there is a chance that four-time world champion Seth Rollins might get drafted back to RAW.

It was initially believed that WWE wanted Drew McIntyre to receive his crowning moment in front of a crowd. That didn't happen when McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship last year. WrestleMania 36 took place without a live crowd, so McIntyre's first WWE Championship win was somewhat underwhelming.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that there is a chance that Seth Rollins may return to RAW after WrestleMania 37. There is a lack of credible heel challengers on RAW right now, but Rollins could instantly solve that problem. He was last seen on RAW before he moved to SmackDown in October 2020.

''The key to that is that Sheamus had been built at one point to be McIntyre’s later feud, and then seems to have been softened when Sheamus helped him a few weeks ago and Sheamus may end up as U.S. champion. Styles is being booked in a tag match. There could be a draft to bring somebody like Rollins over, but it feels like they’ve positioned nobody on the brand at the level of these two [Lashley and McIntyre].''

Ironically, Rollins was one of the first men McIntyre defended his title against last year. He defeated Rollins to retain the gold at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Will Drew McIntyre be able to beat Bobby Lashley?

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in WWE

The report suggested that Drew McIntyre will likely win at WrestleMania 37, although his victory isn't certain at this point. Meltzer argued that Lashley could emerge victorious if The Hurt Business break-up was a swerve. In that case, the stable could help him retain the gold.

"The only way I can see Lashley retaining is if they do the Hurt Business split as a swerve and they come back to help him, and prolong the program a few months."

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre feud with Seth Rollins if he wins the WWE Championship? Sound off in the comments below.