Backstage drama led to John Cena's heel turn; WWE veteran discusses The Rock's rejected idea (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed John Cena's heel turn and the backstage politics behind it. The star is currently on his farewell tour.

John Cena stunned the world by revealing his heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The whole thing was orchestrated by The Rock. The WWE Universe watched in horror as The Final Boss, Cena, and rapper Travis Scott pummeled Cody Rhodes and left him in a pool of blood in the ring.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer suggested that there was a lot of backstage turmoil before the heel turn. He felt The Rock wanted Cody to turn heel, but that was shot down, leading to Cena's turn. Russo hinted that The Final Boss had creative differences with Triple H and took himself out of the picture, leaving Hunter to book the rest of John's heel turn.

"Well, for starters, I think it was plan B. Because Rock has told us this, Cody has told us this. Rock wanted Cody to turn heel and they poo-pooed it. So then Rock's next idea was John Cena turning heel, which was plan B. I also think at that point, Rock was a little bit p*ssed off because this was the second WrestleMania in a row that they didn't listen to him. So, I think at that point, he said, 'Well, you're on your own. There are other things that I could do rather than hang around here and be shot down every time I come up with something.' So, at that point Rock takes himself out of it creatively." [From 1:58 onwards]

John Cena is now gearing up for a WrestleMania rematch against Cody Rhodes. The two megastars will collide at SummerSlam in less than two weeks.

