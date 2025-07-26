Backstage heat between Triple H and The Rock is real? WWE Hall of Famer comments on the situation

WWE has drastically changed under Triple H's creative leadership and The Rock's placement on the board following Endeavor's purchase of the promotion. Meanwhile, Rikishi Fatu gave his take on whether there's backstage heat between the two legends.

There are numerous reports and allegations hinting that The Rock and Triple H are not on the same page following Elimination Chamber 2025. While neither has commented on it, reports and claims have been made since The Final Boss distanced himself from the weekly product heading into WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the real-life Bloodline member was asked about the rumors surrounding the two legends and their alleged backstage heat. While Fatu himself doesn't believe in any of these allegations, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks there's room for animosity between them but claimed they are professional enough to do what's good for the promotion.

"There could be a little bit of animosity there, a little bit of heat somewhere, but these are grown men. They're not fighting for a spot anymore, right? I feel that these guys are professional enough to do what's good for business," Rikishi said. (From 33:43 to 34:02)

Ex-WWE star claims Triple H has erased The Rock

The Rock played a huge role in John Cena's heel turn in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Unfortunately, he did not make a single appearance along with The Franchise Player following the turn, and superstars stopped mentioning The Final Boss moving forward.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said there was no mention of The Final Boss, and the ex-WWE writer thinks Triple H has been trying to erase The Brahma Bull following Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

“Who’s missing from that? Oh, could that be the Chief Content Officer? Join me, Cody, Cena, Brian Gewirtz… no mention of Triple H whatsoever. Bro, that right there, Mac, tells you all that you need to know," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see if The Final Boss returns to the promotion in an on-screen capacity.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

