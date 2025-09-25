Backstage news on the big John Cena announcement that WWE may make this weekend (Exclusive)

John Cena has only a few appearances left before his WWE career officially comes to a close. WWE is expected to make a huge announcement about him as soon as this weekend.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that as soon as this weekend, WWE could make an official announcement on the venue of Cena's final match. While it was originally scheduled to be in his hometown of Boston, it will instead happen in Washington, DC.While it wasn't speculated as to what the announcement could entail other than the venue, they stated that there will be a Cena-related announcement made by the sports entertainment juggernaut very soon.There is one possible dream match John Cena could fulfill with his limited dates. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith WWE quick to book AJ Styles vs John Cena following the Wrestlepalooza debacle with Brock Lesnar, it leaves little room for his final two opponents. One possible opponent has been revealed.According to Bodyslam.net, there have been internal discussions about having John Cena face the current Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio.If it happens, it's likely going to be at Survivor Series 2025 or Saturday Night's Main Event. To have Dominik as John Cena's final opponent would certainly be an interesting choice. Many fans discussed the possibility of him facing Dominik, but rarely has he come up in the conversation of Cena's final opponent.Either way, it would be a great match to watch. With AJ Styles now confirmed as Cena's opponent for Crown Jewel, a match against Dominik Mysterio might be the final chance Cena has at winning Championship gold. Assuming that Dominik is still the Intercontinental Champion, then Cena could fulfill the only thing he has yet to truly accomplish - Grand Slam Champion status.Fans will be looking forward to the last few appearances, as they can now be counted on one hand.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.