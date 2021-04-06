What Riddle was supposed to say to Asuka last week on WWE RAW; Vince McMahon's reaction - Reports

The WWE Universe is still talking about Riddle's botched backstage segment with Asuka last week. After the broadcast, it came out that Riddle did, in fact, botch the segment, but what exactly was he supposed to say?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Riddle was supposed to go on one of his usual rambling tangents talking about things ranging from "Mt. Fuji to underground robot fighting in Japan."

Much of Riddle's backstage segments with other WWE Superstars in recent weeks have led to the person he's speaking with walking away during his rambling, but it's not confirmed that was what Asuka was supposed to do.

The RAW Women's Champion did receive praise backstage for not breaking character during the botch and finishing up the segment in a way that allowed things to make sense.

Vince McMahon thought Riddle's botch on WWE RAW was hilarious

Oddly enough, it appears United States Champion Riddle also received praise backstage for how he handled the botched segment as well.

Vince McMahon, in particular, found Riddle's botch to be hilarious and was very happy to see how the segment played out regardless of it not going how it was originally planned to.

It certainly sounds like Riddle's stock in WWE couldn't be any higher right now as he heads into the biggest match of his career this weekend at WrestleMania. At the Show of Shows this Sunday, he defends the United States Championship against Sheamus.

For now, the WWE Universe awaits tonight's edition of RAW to find out what kind of backstage hijinx RIddle will find himself in this week.

Advertisement

If I’m Vince McMahon, Asuka or anyone in WWE I’m absolutely irate because of this.



Dude straight up just said, “I forgot my line” and walked out of the segment 🤦‍♂️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1I7ZoK6Gnu — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) March 30, 2021

What are your thoughts on the WWE RAW segment between Riddle and Asuka last week? Do you think Vince McMahon will turn this into a bit going forward? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.