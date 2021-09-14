Backstage News on Samoa Joe's injury - Reports

Samoa Joe announced via his social media platforms that he will be relinquishing his NXT championship due to an injury.

As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Samoan Submission Machine is not expected to be out of action for an extended period. However, there is no confirmation on when exactly he's expected to make his return.

It was also reported that the decision to strip him of the title was taken due to the WWE medical team not clearing him to compete. As a result, it was decided to crown a new NXT champion on the show's relaunch. As announced by NXT General Manager William Regal, the fatal-four-way match which was a #1 Contender's match will now determine the new NXT champion.

It is also not clear whether Joe will be making an appearance on the show. Earlier, reports had also emerged suggesting that before his injury, he was supposed to make an appearance on Monday Night RAW to promote the relaunch of NXT.

Samoa Joe's injury is not part of a Storyline

He’s not injured it’s because of the nxt changes. Sorry wwe your time is up — #Ryliestrong (@holyshirt93) September 13, 2021

After Samoa Joe announced that he would be relinquishing his title, there was a lot of concern among his fans, considering he had recently returned to the ring after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to an injury.

However, there was speculation from some people on social media stating it could all be a part of a storyline to build momentum towards the NXT reboot. Those rumors could perhaps now be put to rest as per the details revealed in the report that it was a decision taken by WWE medical rather than WWE creative.

Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross at SummerSlam to win the NXT championship for a record third time in his career. He has been part of some wonderful storylines during his stint in the Black and Gold brand.

After his most recent title win, it was widely believed that he would be leading NXT into the new era. Unfortunately, the injury has put a stop to that. Samoa Joe is one of the most beloved and respected superstars in the WWE and it is really unfortunate that he had to go through the pain of another injury. Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes him a speedy recovery.

Also Read

How eager are you to see Samoa Joe back in action? Who do you think will be the new NXT Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun