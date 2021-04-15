Backstage news on a changed title match finish at WrestleMania - Reports

We now know of another WrestleMania 37 match that had its finish changed over the weekend before the show. This time, it was a title match.

Earlier this week, there were reports from Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select regarding a change of plans in the finish of Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Sapp now reports that Riddle was initially set to retain the WWE United States Championship on Sunday. But WWE changed plans to flip the title to Sheamus instead of extending their feud.

Oddly enough, Sheamus wasn't even on WWE RAW the night after WrestleMania and was on RAW Talk instead. Meanwhile, WWE used Riddle to put over WWE Champion Bobby Lashley instead.

The WWE Universe has been very vocal this week about how night one of WrestleMania was superior to night two. Now we know at least two of the matches on night two had their finishes changed over the course of the week.

It would be interesting to see what the overall feeling of night two would have been if these two matches had gone with their original finishes.

It wouldn't be surprising to discover that these weren't the only two matches that had their finishes changed over the weekend. If any new reports on creative changes arise regarding WrestleMania 37, it will be covered right here at Sportskeeda.

If plans don't change, one would assume that Sheamus will be defending the United States Championship against Riddle at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

