Reports: Backstage news on tonight's WWE RAW main event

With WWE Champion Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19, tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW that was previously being built around the WWE Champion has to go back to the drawing board.

The only thing that remains the same from initial plans is that Randy Orton will remain in tonight's main event of WWE RAW.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE plans to keep Randy Orton in tonight's main event and find a "suitable replacement" to face him. It's an understandable move, as tonight's RAW goes head to head with the College Football National Championship game.

Source - with Drew McIntyre out, WWE is keeping Randy Orton in tonight’s main event and are working on finding a suitable replacement to match up against the College Football Championship Game. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 11, 2021

Who will Randy Orton face in the main event of WWE RAW?

All eyes are now on WWE to see how it will pivot tonight's RAW episode to make do without their main champion. With Orton scheduled to be in tonight's main event, it will be interesting to see whom the company deems a suitable replacement for McIntyre. It really doesn't get any bigger than your current main titleholder.

As of this writing, the only things that have been announced for WWE RAW involved McIntyre. With those plans now out the window, the WWE Universe must wait to find out what the company will decide.

The College Football National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State will absolutely draw in big ratings tonight as two of the biggest teams in college football collide.

Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine. https://t.co/xgubbWEupk — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2021

