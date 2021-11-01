Backstage news on WWE's original plans for 2021 Royal Rumble match - Reports

Was Daniel Bryan ever considered to win the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble? It doesn't seem like that's the case.

Many fans believed going into this year's Royal Rumble that Daniel Bryan was in contention to win the big match and would go on to challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 37. It made sense as Bryan made it a point leading up to the event by saying that winning the Royal Rumble was the one thing in WWE that he hadn't yet achieved.

But Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed that Bryan was never in "serious consideration" to win the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble despite how the story came across on television.

Daniel Bryan somehow finds himself in the main event of WrestleMania twice after not being in WWE's plans at the Royal Rumble

This marks the second time in his WWE career that Daniel Bryan wasn't part of the company's plans at the Royal Rumble to be involved in the main event of WrestleMania but somehow found himself in it.

Heading into WrestleMania 30, the WWE Universe lost their minds when Daniel Bryan wasn't included in the Royal Rumble that was won by Batista instead. This creative decision by WWE intensified the "Yes Movement" that not only propelled Bryan to the main event of WrestleMania, but also helped him win the championship as well.

While Daniel Bryan didn't win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, it just goes to show that most WWE plans are never truly set in stone until they actually take place.

As for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, early fan theories are calling for Brock Lesnar to win the event, but only time will tell if that comes to pass.

Should Daniel Bryan have won the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble? Or are you happy that honor went to Edge? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

