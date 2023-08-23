Backstage note on injured WWE star's status after recent return - Reports

A new backstage report has emerged regarding a WWE star's status after her recent return.

Dakota Kai's career has reached new heights ever since she aligned with Bayley and IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL last year. Since then, the group has proven dominant. However, that dominance came to a halt when Dakota Kai suffered an ACL injury several weeks ago, taking her off television.

Bayley and IYO continued to appear on television and were even involved in some key storylines. Dakota got to watch her stablemate IYO SKY win the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

However, Dakota Kai recently made her surprise return and was even at ringside this past week. People were quick to point out that Kai hasn't stepped into the ring once since her return.

According to PWInsider Elite, WWE changed its plans regarding Kai and brought her back before she was medically cleared to compete in the ring. Hence, it is unlikely that we will see her step into the ring anytime soon, although she will be traveling with Damage CTRL on a weekly basis.

WWE star Dakota Kai suffered a major personal loss

While Dakota Kai's professional career may soon start to pick up, she recently suffered a personal loss as her grandmother passed away. Kai took to social media to deliver the message to her fans.

"Will love you and miss you always, Nana. ❤️," wrote Kai on Instagram.

Several of Dakota's fellow superstars wrote back and sent their condolences, including Natalya, Zelina Vega, and Nikkita Lyons, with many more offering well-wishes for the Damage CTRL member in an effort to console her. You can check out their messages here.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to Dakota Kai and her family in this difficult time.

