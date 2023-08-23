Natalya, Zelina Vega, and more WWE stars send supportive messages to Dakota Kai

Several WWE Superstars have sent supportive messages to Dakota Kai on social media after the passing of her family member.

Dakota Kai made her return to the company last year at SummerSlam alongside Iyo Sky and Bayley after she was released in April 2022. The trio became known as Damange CTRL and have captured the Women's Tag Team Championship twice so far.

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st and cashed in at this year's SummerSlam to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Kai has been out of action since she suffered a torn ACL in May. However, she recently returned to WWE television to celebrate with Iyo Sky after she won the title.

The 35-year-old recently disclosed on social media that her nana has passed away. Several WWE Superstars, including Natalya, Zelina Vega, Nikkita Lyons, Thea Hail, former superstar Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce), and more, sent Kai supportive messages on Instagram following her loss.

Superstars send supportive messages to Kai.

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai provides update on her in-ring return

Dakota Kai shared an update regarding her recovery from a torn ACL during the press conference following SummerSlam.

Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam. Belair emerged victorious but never got a chance to celebrate as Damage CTRL rushed the ring and Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The Genius of the Sky connected with a Moonsault on The EST to capture the title.

During the SummerSlam press conference, Dakota Kai admitted that she has a ways to go before she is medically cleared to return the ring. She noted that she wanted to be at SummerSlam to support her fellow Damage CTRL stablemate, Iyo Sky.

"I came because this is such a great moment for her and us as a group. I'm still ways away from being in-ring cleared, but I had to be here for her tonight. This is a crazy accomplishment for her, representing us as Damage CTRL. But yeah, 2024 is about to be crazy. But we're getting there," said Dakota Kai.

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL appeared to be falling apart following the injury to Kai and Iyo Sky winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Sky handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch to win the contract, but it appears that all is forgiven and the faction is back on the same page.

Who would you like to see challenge Iyo Sky for the title on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot