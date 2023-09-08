Backstage note on LA Knight's status with WWE amid recent rumors - Reports

LA Knight is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising names in the WWE, and a recent backstage update has disclosed the company's big plans for the SmackDown star.

Knight defeated The Miz at Payback following a brief but entertaining rivalry. John Cena served as the special guest referee in the match and went the extra mile to put Knight over with the crowd, endorsing the 'Megastar.'

The latest reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared a positive update on the creative team's plans for Knight. He is reportedly set to get a "mega push" following his recent success.

The company usually refrains from investing in talent merely based on the crowd's reaction. However, Knight has forced the creative team's hand with demonstrated success "across the board," including impressive merchandise sales. The report stated as follows:

"Knight is expected to get a mega push going forward, given that the ratings for his segments and his merchandise sales have both been very strong. The crowd reaction alone would help you, but in many cases, if WWE thinks it’s a fad and there aren’t economic indications, they only take crowd reactions to a certain level. But with Knight, the success is across the board. PW Insider also reported the company is renegotiating his deal for as long as another five years."

The report by PWInsider stated that LA Knight and WWE are negotiating a new long-term deal. The contract is for the next five years; he has either already signed the extension or is on the verge of doing so.

WWE lists LA Knight as the top babyface on SmackDown

A recent report by WrestleVotes claimed a massive shift in LA Knight's internal listing for the SmackDown roster. Following his win at Payback, Knight has been categorized as the 'top babyface' on the blue brand on WWE's latest "talent board."

"The latest “talent board”, which is used internally, saw an update post Payback on 9/3. Interesting news from the SmackDown side lists LA Knight as the top babyface."

As of this writing, there is no update on who could be his next opponent after Payback. However, LA Knight could kickstart an interesting new feud on Friday Night SmackDown tonight.

