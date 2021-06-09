Backstage plans for Jaxson Ryker and Elias following WWE RAW - Reports

Last night on WWE RAW, we saw Elias go one-on-one with Jaxson Ryker. It ended with Elias running away from Ryker and losing the match via count-out.

Based on how both men were portrayed last night, it left the WWE Universe confused about who they were supposed to boo or cheer. We now have an update regarding WWE's plans for Elias and Jaxson Ryker in the coming weeks.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that, according to his WWE sources, the plan is for Jaxson Ryker to be booked as a babyface going forward on RAW.

.@IAmEliasWWE is a man of few words immediately after walking out on his match against @JaxsonRykerWWE on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/EsqPkqemlT — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 8, 2021

WWE wants Jaxson Ryker to be a babyface going forward

The idea from WWE seems to be that since Jaxson Ryker is a former United States Marine, he should be a babyface on the roster. Regardless, based on his past actions, this will probably be hard to pull off once the live crowd returns next month.

Last June, Jaxson Ryker posted a controversial political tweet that not only angered the WWE Universe but several members of the roster as well. Ryker was removed from television, and we didn't see him again until he returned in February alongside Elias.

Jaxson Ryker posted more controversial statements on his personal Facebook page that were leaked and didn't paint the WWE Superstar in a good light. Many thought it would only be a matter of time before he was released. Instead, Ryker is the last of The Forgotten Sons to still be employed with WWE. His former tag partners Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler were released in the previous few rounds of cuts from the company.

It might be in WWE's best interest to flip Elias and Jaxson Ryker yet again before WWE returns to the road in July because they will most likely not get the reaction they are hoping for. Elias has been cheered plenty by the WWE Universe even as a heel, so this plan is likely to blow up in WWE's face if not altered in the next few weeks.

It was all rights and lefts, punches and kicks for @IAmEliasWWE until @JaxsonRykerWWE showed off the power! 👊 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jcAxPUxsKi — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on WWE trying to turn Jaxson Ryker babyface? Do you think something like this is going to fly with live crowds returning next month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush