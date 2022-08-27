Reported plans for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight at the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at next weekend's premium live event. Sami Zayn was recently able to speak with The Tribal Chief and has gotten close to becoming a member of The Bloodline.

At the conclusion of last week's SmackDown, Sami leaped in front of a Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre to protect Roman. The Head of the Table tried to capitalize with a Spear but Drew was ready for it and ultimately leveled the champion with a Claymore anyway.

Fightful Select has posted the reported plans for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet Drew McIntyre will give a promo. Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett may be involved. Last Chance Fatal 4-Way for final spot in Women's Tag Team Tournament (Tamina & Dana Brooke vs. Shotzi & Xia Li vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop) Sheamus will have a promo about his upcoming match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser are scheduled to appear. Women's Tag Team Tournament: Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah New Day promo with The Viking Raiders Hit Row & Maximum Male Models segment Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn Bayley and Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos will also appear on tonight's show

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell