Backstage politics possibly destroyed John Cena's farewell tour; WWE veteran hints at internal groups (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the outcome of John Cena's last match. The legend has four more appearances left this year.

With 2025 coming to an end, the WWE Universe has reached the final leg of John Cena's retirement tour. After the stellar match at Crown Jewel, the G.O.A.T. has a handful of appearances left. This has led to speculations about who will be his final opponent.

This week on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer suggested that some internal politics within WWE derailed John Cena's farewell tour. He wondered if there were two stables within WWE management, one consisting of Cena, Rock, and Vince McMahon, while the other comprised Triple H and his preferred guys like Cody Rhodes.

"Listen, bro, I don't know what went down with Cena and The Rock and all that stuff. I don't know if there is a Vince McMahon, Rock, Cena camp and a Triple H, Cody Rhodes camp. I don't know what the camps are. But looking at the way they treated Cena and the way they booked Cena, they're gonna beat Cena. Bro, something went down that we don't know about."

Vince Russo explained that WWE's booking style might have offended The Final Boss, leading to Cena's heel turn being abandoned halfway. The veteran writer felt WWE would surely book The Franchise Player to lose his last match as well.

"It was bad enough to totally turn The Rock off. The last time we saw, no tweets, no mention of the WWE, nothing. That's a fact. And we saw the absolute worst possible scenario in booking Cena. Those two things are facts. Like I said, I don't know if there are camps. I don't know what's going on. But if you look at the way they've booked Cena, he's putting somebody over."

John Cena's last match will take place in Washington, D.C., on December 13. The encounter is set to headline WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and will be the last time The Cenation Leader takes to the ring for a match.

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

