Backstage reason why WWE wants to push Bron Breakker (Exclusive)

Former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich recently hailed Bron Breakker as the best rookie in the business. He also revealed the backstage reasons behind his recent push.

Breakker is currently being booked as the face of WWE NXT 2.0 and is the reigning champion of the brand. Savinovich believes that Bron Breakker's hunger towards getting better is his most impressive trait.

He also mentioned that the rising star has the right attitude backstage and has picked the right mentors. Speaking of Breakker's recent push in WWE, Savinovich said:

"That son of Steiner, Bron Breakker. I think Breakker brings not just the tradition of the Steiners, but I think that he has that thing we call 'it' that it is just a matter of time where he no longer looks at what his family has done. But it's like, 'It's my time now, I am gonna kick butt now, it's my time.'"

"And I see that he has the potential to do it. I believe that the company wants to push him. I see that fire, that hunger in his eyes. I gotta go with him. Everybody I talk to says he got a good attitude and he wants to keep learning. Like from Shawn Michaels or Triple when he was still there, and he would take advice from the right people. And also, he has learned who to listen to, and I think that's the key for rookies." (From 9:58 – 11:12)

You can watch the full video below:

Make your voices heard in the Sportskeeda's Wrestling Awards. Click here to participate.

Bron Breakker is preparing for a title feud with former WWE Champion

Earlier this month, the WWE Universe was surprised to see Dolph Ziggler appear on NXT 2.0. The RAW Superstar stated that he had won everything in the promotion except the NXT Championship, and he hopes to change that soon.

Ziggler was interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa, who also paid him a visit on RAW earlier this week. Both superstars are set to face each other in a singles match next week on the Tuesday night show.

Following that, The Showoff is expected to challenge Breakker for his title. We recently saw AJ Styles work in a rivalry against NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller to help establish the latter's credibility. It appears that Ziggler will do something similar with the top prize holder on NXT 2.0.

We saw the Dirty Dawgs member run interference during Bron Breakker's title defense against Santos Escobar at Vengeance Day 2022. However, the champion still managed to retain his title and will now look to make Dolph Ziggler pay for his actions in the coming weeks.

You can find more of Hugo's work at Lucha Libre Online.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Kaushik Das