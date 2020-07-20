Backstage report on the plans for Edge's WWE return

WWE Superstar Edge sustained a serious injury during his match against Randy Orton at Backlash. The 'Greatest Wrestling Match' saw the Rated-R Superstar struggling with turn triceps after Randy Orton had picked his victory. Soon after that, WWE had confirmed that Edge has been ruled out of in-ring action for a while.

There were several reports suggesting that WWE are planning to book a final match between Edge and Randy Orton at SummerSlam. However, it was recently confirmed that Edge isn't medically clear to square off in a match just yet.

Tom Colohue addressed the topic in one of the recent episodes of Dropkick DiSKussions and gave a backstage update on Edge's possible return to WWE.

9 years is a lot of time.

To think, to wonder, to doubt... https://t.co/D2KGwo0WCf — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2020

When is WWE planning to book Edge's return?

As per Tom Colohue, WWE did not expect that Edge will be ruled out of action with his injury for so long. They had initially planned on bringing Edge back at WWE SummerSlam. However, it now appears that WWE could have him return at Royal Rumble and are hoping that he will get a similar response as last time.

Here's what Tom Colohue had to say about Edge's return to WWE.

"They haven't scripted anything for Edge's return yet which I think is the right move. It is obviously a difficult injury. As well as the fact that he wants to get back to work now can injure him again or he can sustain other injuries. S they want to be careful, they don't want to push in too hard because Edge isn't someone who would push himself a little too hard. It is possible that he will make another Triumphant Royal Rumble return which might get the same exact pop so why not doing it again."

A lot of things have been said about this match tonight at #WWEBacklash...

For me, it’s a match against a @WWE Hall of Famer.

It’s a match against myself and my own abilities.

It’s a match to defy expectations. #EdgevsOrton https://t.co/Pf0xcr29tx pic.twitter.com/6lKRHKunF3 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 14, 2020

"They didn't expect him to be on the shelf for too long because they did plan to have him back for SummerSlam. However, when it comes to an injury like that, you can work potentially work through a match, especially if its pre-recorded like the way it was. One of the main ideas behind the 'Wrestling Match Ever' was that Edge wouldn't receive too much wear and tear. In the same way, 'The Last Man Standing' match was reshot in sections where he was able to rest quite a bit. It was late in the day retake during which the injury happened. They were trying to nurse him through, and he felt confident, apparently. Unfortunately, it just didn't pay off. "

In the absence of Edge, Randy Orton will need a different WWE Superstars to fight at SummerSlam. WWE wants to keep big names on the card, and it has been rumoured that Randy Orton's next feud will be with none other than WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.