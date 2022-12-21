Backstage rumors about the reality of Roman Reigns' segment from WWE RAW

There is a new backstage rumor that Roman Reigns wasn't physically present for his segment on RAW this week.

This week on the red brand, Roman Reigns kickstarted the show by sending out a stern warning to the entire RAW locker room, especially Kevin Owens. Following the segment, The Bloodline were shown attacking Andre Chase and Elias.

This was the premise for the entire show as The Bloodline picked apart the RAW roster one by one. Sami Zayn and The Usos also competed on the show. While Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles, The Usos lost to Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

The segment featuring The Tribal Chief saw Reigns at his usual best. However, Fightful Select is reporting that Roman wasn't physically present at RAW. Instead, his segment was filmed on WWE SmackDown. This explains why Reigns didn't make an appearance later in the show.

Whether pretaped or not, it's hard to deny that The Bloodline looked dominant once again.

Elias is ready to go to war against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Elias has been a victim of The Bloodline as of late. It all started when he was viciously attacked a couple of weeks ago. If that wasn't enough, Elias' tag team partner Matt Riddle was destroyed by Solo Sikoa on the same show. And now, The Bloodline has attacked Elias again.

During a recent interview on RAW Talk, Elias stated that he has nothing to lose in his quest to defeat The Bloodline.

"The Bloodline, they’ve taken almost everything from me, they’ve taken my partner from me, they tried to end my career last week and tonight they smashed me with my own guitar. It's ridiculous. They're running wild and they need to be stopped." [0:37 - 0:54]

It looks like The Bloodline are building enemies across both brands. We will have to wait and see if Elias will be able to exact revenge against Roman Reigns and his faction.

What do you make of Reigns' warning to Kevin Owens on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

