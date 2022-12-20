"They need to be stopped" - Current WWE star is ready for war with The Bloodline

After being the victim of another assault from The Bloodline last night on RAW, WWE Superstar Elias has stated his intent to take on the group.

During the last episode of Monday Night RAW, the stable led by Roman Reigns attacked the 35-year-old star backstage, with the brawl resulting in Elias being brutally hit in the back with his guitar.

During a recent interview on RAW Talk, the former 24/7 Champion said that he has nothing left to lose in his quest to take down the top WWE faction.

"The Bloodline, they’ve taken almost everything from me, they’ve taken my partner from me, they tried to end my career last week and tonight they smashed me with my own guitar its ridiculous. Their running wild and they need to be stopped." [0:37 - 0:54]

Along with its leader Roman Reigns, The Bloodline also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Special Counsel Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

Wrestling veteran questions The Bloodline leader's appearance on RAW

Last night, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion opened RAW as he sent a warning to Kevin Owens and the rest of the RAW locker room. However, a pre-taped message from The Tribal Chief was all fans saw of him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former head WWE writer Vince Russo was left confused about the company's decision to have Roman only show up at the start of the show.

"I just don't know why you would have Reigns and Heyman at the beginning of the show. Obviously, they must have taped this over on SmackDown. I don't know why you would have these guys on the first minute of the show, build everybody's hopes up that we may see Roman Reigns, and then you don't. That doesn't make any sense to me." [4:43 - 5:10] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Roman Reigns' next major match will see him and Sami Zayn take on the surprise team of Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena on what will be the last episode of SmackDown for 2022 on Friday, December 30th.

