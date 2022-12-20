"That doesn't make any sense to me" - Wrestling veteran felt Roman Reigns' appearance on WWE RAW was questionable (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Roman Reigns' promo to start Monday Night RAW this week.

The Tribal Chief and his special council, Paul Heyman, opened this week's RAW with a video package. Reigns addressed Kevin Owens directly and said that even the entire roster would not be able to protect him from the wrath of the Head of The Table, let alone John Cena. The cameras then panned backstage, where The Bloodline unleashed hell on the RAW locker room.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo had mixed reactions over Reigns kicking off the show. He detailed that the promo would lead to fans expecting to see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion later in the evening, and they would be disappointed when he didn't show up.

"I just don't know why you would have Reigns and Heyman at the beginning of the show. Obviously, they must have taped this over on SmackDown. I don't know why you would have these guys on the first minute of the show, build everybody's hopes up that we may see Roman Reigns, and then you don't. That doesn't make any sense to me." [From 4:43 - 5:10]

Vince Russo suggested a better way to book Roman Reigns on RAW

During the conversation, Russo offered an alternative way of how The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman could have been positioned without disappointing the fans.

"If you're gonna shoot one scene with him at SmackDown, then shoot several scenes and use them in the back throughout the entire show. To do it the first two minutes of the show, and then that's it? [...] Either have him or don't have him. To just use him for that, I think it's a total waste bro." [From 5:11 - 5:38]

Russo felt that since the clips were taped on SmackDown, WWE could have shot several segments and placed them throughout the show. He detailed that having Reigns for the first few minutes didn't serve any purpose in the longer run.

