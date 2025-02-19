Backstage update on new WWE ID Championship (Exclusive)

The WWE ID Championship recently made its way to the internet. Triple H introduced the new title belts in the Elimination Chamber: Toronto lead-up. The first-ever Men and Women ID Champions will be crowned via a tournament.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on the new WWE ID Championship. The wrestling insider noted that the latest titles could be exclusive to the independent circuit.

"Yeah, I'd be surprised if they weren't defended on the independent circuit. You know, every Friday and Saturday night, you could have the title up for grabs. It would draw a big house wherever that match is taking place, and then you could put it over on your social media, too. So I'd expect this title to be defended a lot off of WWE TV, but I think that's the point of it, so I hope it goes well." [From 07:16 onwards]

The WWE ID Championship announcement seemingly got Cody Rhodes' attention as well. The American Nightmare took to social media to share his reaction to the latest title belts. Fans will have to wait to see how the promotion will book their new titles.

