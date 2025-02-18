Cody Rhodes reacts to Triple H unveiling new WWE championships

Triple H has unveiled two new championships, and the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, took notice. The belts are for independent wrestlers, who are part of WWE ID.

World Wrestling Entertainment introduced the Independent Development program last year. According to the company website, the program will support professional wrestlers by providing financial backing and mentorship. Triple H recently took to social media to unveil Men's and Women's WWE ID championships.

Cody Rhodes took to X/Twitter and reacted with an eye emoji, hinting that he would watch the new program, the belts, and everything in between. Rhodes' wrestling school, The Nightmare Factory, is also part of the WWE ID program.

"👀," was Cody Rhodes' reaction.

Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion since April 2024, standing firm as the face of the company. Meanwhile, rumors are swirling online about his potential WrestleMania challenger.

While analyst Sam Roberts believes Solo Sikoa will get a shot at his title before The Show of Shows, the bigger question is, what about the spectacle itself at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas?

Who should challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41?

After Jey Uso confirmed he will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in Las Vegas come April, the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match got a lot more interesting.

For starters, it is John Cena's final Elimination Chamber event. He is heavily rumored to be The American Nightmare's challenger at Allegiant Stadium. WrestleVotes reported that the company's higher-ups are divided on adding CM Punk to the contest, making it a Triple-Threat Match.

According to the report, some in the company would rather see Cena and Rhodes face off one-on-one. This would leave The Best in the World out of the world title picture at Mania, but it would result in another noteworthy showdown with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted if CM Punk is not facing The American Nightmare this year on The Grandest Stage of Them All, then The Straight Edge Superstar could get booked further down the card.

Of course, other credible names are also competing in the Chamber Match. These include Logan Paul and former World Heavyweight Champions Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest.

Who do you see winning the titular contest at Rogers Centre on March 1? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

