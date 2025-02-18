WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Reason Rhea Ripley misses RAW, Kevin Owens AWOL, Major CM Punk match discussed

Welcome to the February 18, 2025 edition of the WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today's topics are the perplexing WrestleMania 41 situation for CM Punk and why Rhea Ripley missed RAW.

Kevin Owens went AWOL and more will be discussed below. Without further ado, LFG.

#4 WWE's Rhea Ripley goes on a honeymoon with her AEW star husband Buddy Matthews

At AEW Grand Slam 2025 on February 15, Buddy Matthews unsuccessfully challenged AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. As the show took place in Australia, Rhea Ripley flew to the land from down under to support her husband.

She gave a glimpse into her personal life on social media, disclosing that the two are finally on their honeymoon, despite getting married in June 2024. Perhaps this may have been why she missed the February 17 episode of RAW.

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, chose WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent. This leaves Ripley without a challenger at the time of this writing.

#3 Is Cody Rhodes' WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 opponent set in stone?

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was caught off-guard last week when Solo Sikoa resurfaced on SmackDown. This past Friday, Jacob Fatu addressed Sikoa's return, telling The American Nightmare that he would "handle" the situation first.

Analyst Sam Roberts is confident WWE is going with Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. Roberts speculated creative plans for the Anoa'i family members in the coming weeks.

"I think Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa have one more match before WrestleMania," he said. "After the Jacob [vs.] Braun match, which is a victory for Jacob, and after the Cody [vs.] Solo match, which is a victory for Cody, now I think is where the Jacob and Solo trains start to collide against each other."

The word on the rumor mill is that Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Solo Sikoa at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, on March 1.

#2 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn is booked for Toronto, but what about WrestleMania 41?

Kevin Owens went AWOL after being advertised for RAW. Despite this, a high-profile match announcement was made for Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

The Prizefighter and Sami Zayn have entered a grudge feud with all the makings of a WrestleMania clash. However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce gave in to Sami Zayn's demands on Monday and agreed to an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp noted that Owens was advertised for this week's episode of the red brand but his match was ultimately booked in a promo segment featuring only Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce. The reason for Kevin's absence remains unclear.

Nevertheless, perhaps the Canadians wrestling at Rogers Centre in Toronto is a bigger deal for them than to face each other at WrestleMania. Interestingly, Owens is also rumored for another huge grudge match on the grandest spectacle at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, against Randy Orton.

#1 WWE higher-ups do not want CM Punk in the rumored John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match

WrestleVotes gave updates on WWE's plans for CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. As it turns out, they are divided over two potential Triple Threat Matches for The Best in the World.

Many want him to be added to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title, but those in power would rather book it as a singles showdown. Punk would instead work a non-title Triple Threat against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, which creative laid the foundation for at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

"There are people that want Rhodes vs. Cena vs. Punk, however it doesn’t seem like everybody wants it and those people that don’t want it look to be holding the power."

The Best in the World getting added to Cena vs. Rhodes would automatically give him the WrestleMania main event he has wanted for over a decade.

Which Triple Threat Match do you want CM Punk to be a part of at WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

