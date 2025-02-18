Kevin Owens could lose to 44-year-old veteran at WrestleMania 41, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The road to WrestleMania has been an interesting one for Kevin Owens. An ex-WWE writer Vince Russo believes that he will go up against a 44-year-old veteran in Las Vegas and lose.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone brought up the direction of Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. While he and Russo were going back and forth about a potential direction, the ex-writer saw it as a very obvious one.

Vince Russo believes that WWE will bring the 44-year-old legend Randy Orton back to set up a WrestleMania 41 clash against Owens. He also believes that KO will ultimately lose that battle:

"I mean, I'm sure there is interest for their fanbase. There's not [any interest] for me. You know you got to put [Randy] Orton over, you know they're going to put Orton over." (3:58-4:15)

WWE had to wash their hands clean to make the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens match official

Sami Zayn returned on the February 17, episode of RAW and essentially begged Adam Pearce to give him a match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. Tolerating the negative reaction from the crowd, Pearce stated that because WWE medical hadn't cleared Sami Zayn, he couldn't make the match official.

However, a desperate Sami Zayn kept pushing, and Adam Pearce granted the match on one condition - that it would be an unsanctioned match. This means that WWE faces no legal repercussions if Sami Zayn suffers a critical or severe injury in Toronto at Elimination Chamber.

It's very rare that WWE has unsanctioned matches, but one of the most famous ones is from WrestleMania 33 in 2017 when an injured Seth Rollins had that stipulation against his mentor Triple H.

In the end, Rollins would prevail in one of The Game's final WrestleMania masterpieces.

