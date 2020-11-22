WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is set to face the WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley later tonight at Survivor Series. Bobby Lashley is widely expected to win this match and this was also what Dave Meltzer predicted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Here's what Meltzer said:

Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley, they're portraying that like Bobby Lashley's gonna kill him so that's probably what's going to happen.

WWE considers Sami Zayn as a champion who they have a license to beat

Hey @SamiZayn, still don’t like you, but let’s show everyone we AT LEAST deserve to be on a freaking t-shirt for the show!



The #ICTitle & #USTitle have been looked down on for too long. Time to make a statement tonight! #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/tS56Ou2RiJ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 22, 2020

Dave Meltzer went into further detail about how WWE has booked Sami Zayn. Meltzer said that Zayn was someone who WWE saw as a beatable champion when he held a title belt and predicted that Zayn would lose to Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series tonight:

Bobby Lashley is one of the most protected guys there and Sami Zayn is a guy who they use as the pesky little guy who's a good talker who annoys everyone. But here's the thing too, it's like they beat Sami Zayn, he's gonna lose to Lashley, then he's probably going to lose to Daniel Bryan. It's like by the time Daniel Bryan beats him, and he probably will beat him clean, it's like he's already been beaten twice.

Well thanks man! I’ll go now.



You’re very light on your feet, which makes it easier to throw you around like a rag doll!



This is fun! Why didn’t we do this before?! https://t.co/AXxdSGmxKw — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 14, 2020

Well, you know how that goes, in their mind, when they put a title on the guy, it's like a license to beat him every week, if it's the heel or it's a babyface who they don't really want to push. I mean, it's not always a license but they sometimes see it as a license depending on the slotting of the guy, and Sami Zayn's one of the guys where if you put the belt on him, it's a license to beat him all the time once he's got the belt because he has got a belt. I mean, it's like the Intercontinental belt, it doesn't mean anything anyway so it's like whatever, when they do it with the world belt and that's been done too, then it's kind of stupid. The Intercontinental it's like... it is stupid too.

Sami Zayn faces Bobby Lashley later tonight at WWE Survivor Series. Can Zayn overcome the odds and beat the WWE United States Champion?

