Backstage update on WWE's feelings towards Bryan Danielson following departure to AEW - Reports

People within WWE still think very highly of "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson departed WWE earlier this year and found himself debuting with All Elite Wrestling at All Out in September. While several wrestlers have left WWE unhappy in recent years, that isn't the case with Bryan Danielson, who has gone on record several times since signing with AEW to state how much he enjoyed his time at WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE sources spoke very highly of the way Bryan Danielson handled his final match with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. One source stated to Fightful:

"Bryan handled things so well that a lot of people didn't think he was actually leaving or taking any time off. We couldn't have asked for more."

Bryan Danielson's WWE contract expired shortly after his Universal title match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Will Bryan Danielson return to WWE?

Even though Bryan Danielson now finds himself under contract with All Elite Wrestling, it hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from hoping that he will return to the company somewhere down the line.

Based on WWE sources SRS has spoken to, it doesn't sound out of the realm of possibility. Stating that since Danielson left on "very good terms," they believe the door is very much open for him to return to WWE in the future if that's what he wants to do.

Right now, however, it seems that Bryan Danielson is having a great time in All Elite Wrestling as he will be competing in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear on November 13.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

How do you think Bryan Danielson handled his WWE exit? Do you see him returning to the company someday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bryan Danielson will eventually return to WWE? For sure! Not likely! 0 votes so far