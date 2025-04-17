Backstage update on WWE's plans for The Rock at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

There are big questions surrounding The Rock's possible appearance at WrestleMania 41, as he hasn't shown up since Elimination Chamber 2025. A new backstage update has provided some news on the potential appearance of The Final Boss at The Show of Shows.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC touched upon the topic of The Great One's potential WrestleMania 41 appearance. As you might know, the company has hardly acknowledged Rock's involvement in Cena's heel turn since Elimination Chamber 2025 beyond a surface-level comment from Cody Rhodes.

However, JoeyVotes revealed that The Rock is reportedly penciled in for WrestleMania 41. As of now, his role is unclear, and few backstage sources seem to be aware of what the plans are. It looks like things are being kept under wraps, but his return could very well be in the works.

Seth Rollins trolled The Rock and Roman Reigns when discussing their potential match-up

So much has happened in the last year alone that it has led many to forget the dream match between the two most accomplished members of The Bloodline. However, Seth Rollins doesn't share the same excitement as some fans.

On the Outta Pocket podcast, Seth Rollins delivered a brutal assessment on the potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, implying that it wouldn't be good at all:

"Woof, woof... that's great, man. You know what? This might be controversial... um, but I think the first one I would do, tomorrow, is actually... eh, he kind of applies. I'd want to get that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match out of the way. I'm sick of everybody talking about it. I just want to get it out of the way, you know what I mean? Yeah, see how much you love it when you see it. Already happened, twice. Don't need it again," Seth Rollins said. [From 1:20:04 to 1:20:33]

With Roman Reigns stating very frankly that he plans to decrease his presence in the ring over the next few years, the window for this dream match is closing. While WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans could be a destination, one can't help but feel that the story being told points to a greater showdown between Cody Rhodes and The Final Boss.

When you consider that Cody crossed paths with The Great One last year and refused to sell out to him this year, it seems to perfectly set up a blockbuster clash. Not to mention that on the RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Rock directly teased a match with The American Nightmare - telling him that regardless of whether he was WWE Champion, he would be coming for him.

While there was a subtle moment of tension on the RAW on Netflix premiere between The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the question remains as to whether it will still garner the same level of interest one or two years down the line.

