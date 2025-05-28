Backstage WWE plans for Jimmy Uso (Exclusive)

Jimmy Uso represents one-half of arguably WWE's best-ever tag team, The Usos. He's an eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion and will likely go down as one of the best tag team wrestlers in the company's history. However, since the OG Bloodline disbanded, Jey Uso and Jimmy have rarely competed in the tag team division.

Jey Uso has embarked on a singles run and established himself as a top babyface on RAW. At WrestleMania 41, he beat Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has been floundering without a fixed storyline on SmackDown.

During the latest edition of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter said that there was no program fixed for Jimmy on WWE TV.

"They don't have a program locked in for him at this point. They're trying very hard to find somebody to shoot an angle with him, but it hasn't happened yet. I don't know what they're planning. The people I've talked to are going like we're looking for something to bring him up a level, but they haven't come up with anything yet," Apter said. [From 35:40 onwards]

WrestleVotes confirmed that WWE wanted to keep Big Jim on TV, given his popularity, but the creative team was looking for an angle that would capture fans' interest.

"I think they wanna keep him around, they wanna keep him on TV. He's popular enough, but they are looking for some kind of spark behind him [that is] yet to be seen yet, so we'll see how it goes." [From 36:12 onwards]

Jimmy Uso has primarily been a tag team guy throughout his run in WWE, but with Jey occupied with his singles run, this is the perfect opportunity for him to break away from that mold. While he missed out on qualifying for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, he can still go after a world title if he turns on his twin.

