"Bad, bad wrestling promo" - Vince Russo bashes WWE for writing a lackluster promo for RAW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how the company was underutilizing Raquel Rodriguez.

Byron Saxton caught up with Rodriguez in a backstage interview ahead of her championship match with Rhea Ripley. The former NXT Women's Champion mentioned that she was ready for the champion, and with Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside, there would be no one to save Ripley.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo criticized Raquel Rodriguez's backstage segment. He explained that Rodriguez looked like she was reciting the exact promo handed to her by the creative team. He claimed that Big Mami Cool's personality did not show on screen, affecting her popularity among fans.

"Bad, bad wrestling promo. This is her memorizing a promo, making sure she gets everything in so she sounds like every other wrestler. We aren't getting any personality whatsoever out of Raquel Rodriguez, none. Not her fault. I'm not blaming it on her. I like her, I think she has a good look. But they're giving her a wrestling promo. So we are not seeing anything. The most we're seeing out of her personality is her shooting that back pose. Like literally, that's the most we're seeing from her." [7:21 - 8:02]

Vince Russo claimed that Raquel Rodriguez was not able to connect with the WWE Universe

During the same conversation, Russo discussed the potential reason why Raquel Rodriguez could not connect with the fans. He claimed that the creative team was not giving her good material. The former writer felt terrible for Big Mami Cool because she was a talented performer.

"They're not giving them anything to connect to. You gotta give them something to connect to. It is sad to see. I feel bad a lot of times because I'm not coming down on her. They're not putting any meat on that bone, bro." [8:12 - 8:30]

Rodriguez's match was hijacked by a returning Nia Jax. The WWE star came out and assaulted Rhea Ripley, signaling the start of a new feud for the Women's World Championship.

