Bad Bunny sends a six-word message to Drew McIntyre after his loss at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre didn't have the best of nights at WrestleMania 40. To make matters worse for him, famous musical artist and part-time WWE star Bad Bunny took a shot at McIntyre with a six-word message.

During his match with Seth Rollins, McIntyre took time out to post a tweet while the action was underway. However, the tweet eventually backfired, as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Scotsman. Courtesy of an assist from CM Punk, Priest was able to dethrone McIntyre.

On Twitter/X, Bunny sent a six-word message to McIntyre and taunted him in the process.

Check out Bad Bunny's tweet at Drew McIntyre:

"hope you had a good shift," wrote Bunny.

Bunny is no stranger to competing at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37 Night 1, he teamed up with Priest to face the team of The Miz and John Morrison.

In 2023, Bunny faced Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. So far, the 30-year-old remains undefeated, excluding the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Damian Priest broke silence after dethroning Drew McIntyre

Following his historic cash-in, Damian Priest opened up about his championship victory. The Judgment Day member was interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley. He proudly stated that he felt like a champion.

Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2023 and waited several months before cashing in. He would often get trolled on social media by the WWE Universe for failing to capitalize and cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. However, at WrestleMania 40, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion proved his doubters wrong.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley, Priest had the following to say:

"I feel like a Champion, Cathy. No matter how long it took me, to me, this is a life's work, a life's dream. I did it. No matter what anyone said, I did this. I am the champion of Monday Night RAW. I am the World Heavyweight Champion."

Priest could feud with Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW, or WWE could have the Scotsman continue his rivalry with CM Punk. We might get some answers on the red brand tonight.

