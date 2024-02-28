"Bad Drew is so much better!" - Drew McIntyre receives a message from 58-year-old WWE legend

Drew McIntyre recently received a message from WWE legend and Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. In doing so, he became the new number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins. The star has been showcasing a hellish persona recently and has specifically targeted CM Punk, who will not be able to make it to WrestleMania thanks to an injury.

Taking to Instagram, Foley praised the former WWE Champion's heel work and hyped up WrestleMania 40.

"BAD DREW IS THE BEST DREW! Good Drew is good - but Bad Drew is so much better! This #WrestleMania is shaping up to be epic!" wrote Foley.

Check out Foley's Instagram post:

Drew McIntyre made a bold statement after his victory over Cody Rhodes

On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre was victorious over Cody Rhodes in a singles match. The closing moments of the match saw Solo Sikoa interfere and hit Rhodes with the Samoan Spike.

Speaking in a recent TikTok video, McIntyre called out his critics, who labeled him as a "hypocrite."

"I've also heard what some people have been saying online. I've heard what Cole and McAfee had to say. Let's make this clear, I'm not a hypocrite. Don't be pushing a false narrative to the masses when you have such power to influence instead of coming to the source and understanding the big picture."

The Scottish Psychopath further stated that he would attack Solo Sikoa when the time was right.

"Watch Monday back, look in my eyes, what do you see? You clearly see I wanted to attack Solo, and when the time is right, I will. But I've grown as a person, a competitor, a leader. I can't be selfish. I have to do what's right for the fans and the future of the world title, even if it causes me physical and mental pain. I knew that a win over Cody sends me to Australia with even more momentum, only the second person to pin him in two years."

McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, but first, he has to get past Jey Uso on next week's Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's new character? Sound off in the comments section below.