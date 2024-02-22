"I'm not a hypocrite" - Drew McIntyre defends his actions during match against Cody Rhodes on RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was called out for being a 'hypocrite' on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Warrior recently defended himself and explained his actions.

The February 19 edition of Monday Night RAW opened with Drew McIntyre taking on Cody Rhodes in a singles match. The two experienced performers went back and forth in a highly entertaining battle before Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa got involved. The contest ended with McIntyre becoming the first person to pin The American Nightmare since Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

After the match, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, on commentary, accused McIntyre of being a hypocrite by accepting The Bloodline's assistance in his match against Cody Rhodes.

WWE recently shared Drew McIntyre's opinion on the match. He stated he was not a hypocrite and called out the commentators for pushing a false narrative:

"I've also heard what some people have been saying online. I've heard what Cole and McAfee had to say. Let's make this clear, I'm not a hypocrite. Don't be pushing a false narrative to the masses when you have such power to influence instead of coming to the source and understanding the big picture," he said.

McIntyre further explained his actions while revealing that he would attack Solo Sikoa at the right time:

"Watch Monday back, look in my eyes, what do you see? You clearly see I wanted to attack Solo, and when the time is right, I will. But I've grown as a person, a competitor, a leader. I can't be selfish. I have to do what's right for the fans and the future of the world title, even if it causes me physical and mental pain. I knew that a win over Cody sends me to Australia with even more momentum, only the second person to pin him in two years."

Drew McIntyre makes bold claim ahead of Elimination Chamber

During last week's edition of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and LA Knight got involved in a heated backstage conversation, setting up a match for the blue brand's go-home show for Elimination Chamber.

In the same video, the former WWE Champion mentioned his upcoming match and claimed to be the true workhorse instead of Seth Rollins. The 38-year-old further claimed he has earned to have his moment at WrestleMania in front of the fans:

"I've got LA Knight on SmackDown before Elimination Chamber on Saturday, an appropriate week for the true workhorse. Seth has the easy road. I'm taking the hard road, as I've always done in my career. And I'm leaving no doubt in anyone's mind I'm the real deal, and I do not deserve my moment; I've earned it."

Following his massive win over Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre would be looking to defeat LA Knight this Friday to carry more momentum into the premium live event.

