Bad news for Becky Lynch

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Sep 05, 2025 16:15 GMT
Becky Lynch. [Image credits: wwe.com]
There is some bad news for Becky Lynch. The Man defended her Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris last weekend. Lynch came out on top in that match, in what was an eventful night for her.

While she retained her title, the match against Nikki Bella left a lot to be desired. A couple of spots also didn't go down well with the fans online. In one spot, Nikki was bouncing Lynch's head off the announce table, but a closer look showed that Big Time Becks was hardly touching the table.

Another spot saw Nikki attempt a springboard kick only for her to completely miss as Lynch moved away. Now, in his review of Clash in Paris, Dave Meltzer has given his ratings for this match.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Meltzer rated the Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella match at the premium live event as two stars. Notably, this was the lowest-rated match of the night by Meltzer, with the Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits Tag Team Title match given a rating of 2.75.

Lynch beat Nikki after a rolling backslide, which is now reportedly a new signature move for her and dubbed the Lynch Pin.

Becky Lynch helped Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Title

Becky Lynch's night was far from over after beating Nikki Bella. The Women's Intercontinental Champion showed up during the main event of Clash in Paris.

Her husband, Seth Rollins, was defending his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk in the last match of the PLE.

In the closing stages of the match, Punk had Rollins primed for a GTS, but Lynch showed up and hit the Second City Saint with a low blow. This allowed Rollins to capitalize and retain his title.

