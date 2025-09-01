3 Reasons why Becky Lynch helped Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in Paris

Following the events that followed the opening match of Clash in Paris, Seth Rollins was left all alone with Paul Heyman hospitalised and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed ejected from the arena ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship defense, with the odds stacked against him in the Fatal Four Way main event. Rollins, however, once again had a Plan B, this time in the form of his wife: Becky Lynch.

Ad

To recap the crescendo of the main event: with LA Knight and Jey Uso taken out by Seth Rollins, and the champion at the mercy of CM Punk as the Best in the World had him hoisted upon his shoulders for a second GTS in quick succession, The Man would appear in disguise from behind and low-blow Punk, allowing her hot husband to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

With this stunning development, the Women's Intercontinental Champion is now firmly allied with the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW, with perhaps the greatest wrestling couple in history now holding a major chunk of power, control, and influence on Monday Night RAW, with LA Knight, Jey Uso and CM Punk having failed to get on the same page to take out the greater evil before turning their attention to the title.

Throwing such a massive curveball in WWE's biggest storyline has to have some well-founded reasons, however, or at least one would hope so. With that said, in this article, we shall discuss three reasons why Becky Lynch helped Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris last night.

Ad

#3. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins as THE POWER COUPLE is a very enticing prospect

The last time Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were allied on-screen was very shortly after their historic World Title wins at WrestleMania 35, which is also when the two made their relationship public. During this time, they were being positioned as the faces of the company. In wrestling, however, power couples aren't really what fans love to cheer for for an extended period of time.

Ad

As a heel would say: no one likes to see rich, successful, and good-looking people enjoying themselves with their loved one and on top of the world, personally and professionally. That is something that people would love to hate, though. Well, over six years later, Rollins and Lynch are back on top, this time as bad guys, who have no qualms even using their daughter to fool the world into sympathising with supposed injuries they suffer, just so they can concoct elaborate ruses in cahoots with men like Paul Heyman.

Ad

Seth Rollins' entire agenda as The Visionary has been about seizing power, and he can now so so ruling RAW alongside Becky Lynch, the greatest female professional wrestler of all time ("it's not just me saying it, other people have said it, Sports Illustrated says it"), who is truly an equal and just as big a star as Rollins. As if her brand and legend aren't enough, the vacated Women's World Championship is sure to further boost Becky's case as the top woman in WWE.

Ad

The Vision, as a faction, too, despite Rollins, Breakker, Reed, and Heyman's brilliant work thus far, has lacked something that one couldn't quite pinpoint. Well, Becky Lynch leading the faction alongside Seth Rollins could introduce a dynamic unprecedented in professional wrestling, and in doing so, spice things up in a huge way, opening up storytelling avenues both within the faction and outside of it.

#2. Becky Lynch in The Vision can be the beginning of a massive implosion storyline as Seth Rollins struggles with a new dynamic to balance

Over the past three years, Paul Levesque has championed long-term storytelling in WWE, and to accomplish that, one needs massive stars to keep fans hooked and intricate plot devices to keep things moving subtly and sensibly. Becky Lynch qualifies both these parameters with flying colors. Meanwhile, the Oracle, Paul Heyman, plays a major behind-the-scenes role in the long-term direction of some of WWE's major stories and superstars as well.

Ad

An eventual split of The Vision, as with any other group in wrestling, has always been inevitable, and likely discussed and debated upon at length with regard to what WWE would want to accomplish with Bron Breakker in particular in the long-term. Last night, before his title defense, Rollins delivered an impassioned speech about how he chose The Vision, but how he didn't NEED The Vision, or anyone in particular. Rollins also declared that if he couldn't handle his business alone, he didn't deserve to be World Heavyweight Champion anyway.

Ad

That, of course, turned out to be complete BS: classic heel maneuvering and manipulation. However, it does foreshadow that sooner or later, tensions are bound to arise among the members of The Vision. Who will turn babyface? Where will Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed's loyalties lie? These are all questions that will only be answered in due course, but The Man's introduction and how that affects other members' standing in the group in the eyes of Seth Rollins and impacts his Vision is the perfect way to subtly and glacially begin to plant seeds of dissension that ultimately grow into a humongous payoff.

Ad

#1 Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch's alliance may lead to one of the biggest returns of all time

There has been speculation all over the internet. Finally, she HAS TO be coming back to the ring now, right? As Big E rightly pointed out on the Clash in Paris post-show, CM Punk has a wife. And she is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Fame worthy candidate as well. A few weeks ago, Becky Lynch claimed that she and her hot husband were the greatest wrestling couple of all time, before taking a shot at Nikki Bella and her prior engagement with John Cena. Well, the iconic AJ Lee may return to WWE very soon to challenge that claim and settle it in the ring.

Ad

Fans have been desperately clamoring for AJ to return ever since CM Punk made his WWE return in November 2023. It is a door that WWE has clearly left open, and the "if" and "when" of her potential blockbuster comeback is seemingly a ball that is in Lee's court. Live crowds are expected to intensify their demands for AJ Lee following last night's developments, and if her return is indeed in the works, WWE may choose to either milk it or deliver promptly, perhaps as soon as tonight's RAW.

Ad

The chances of the former Divas Champion's return are higher than ever, and there is absolutely no reason at all that it should be limited to a mixed tag team feud, arguably the biggest mixed tag team match of all time, featuring CM Punk & AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins. For AJ, there is a wide range of stories to be told and matches to be had, beginning with a massive singles feud with the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion herself.

The best part is that if Lee is indeed set to return for (at the very least) a massive tag team match, WrestlePalooza, WWE's debut PLE on ESPN, provides the perfect opportunity to do so less than three weeks from now. Seth Rollins bringing in his wife (or Becky Lynch having inserted herself) into his feud with CM Punk last night in Paris may turn out to be a decision the power couple may soon come to regret royally, but perhaps still not as much as the WWE Universe would relish and rejoice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More