Bad news for John Cena fans ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 28, 2025 07:21 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is all set to defend his title in a rematch against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. Ahead of the event, an unfortunate stat related to Cena has come to light.

John Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare has now earned the opportunity to face The Chain Gang Soldier once again by defeating Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. As mentioned above, they will compete for the title at SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Ahead of the event, an unfortunate John Cena stat has come to light. Although the 17-time world champion is one of the most decorated stars in the business, his booking at SummerSlam hasn't been great throughout his career.

According to the Cage Match database, Cena has only won six matches at The Biggest Party of the Summer in his career, and has lost ten bouts at the event. Looking at how he has been booked at SummerSlam in the past, Cena could drop the title next month, which would be bad news for his fans.

Former WWE star Baron Corbin wants John Cena to retire with his title

Since turning heel, John Cena has been claiming that he wants to ruin wrestling for everyone and retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Baron Corbin said that he wanted Cena to remain heel for the rest of 2025 and eventually retire with the belt. Corbin added that he would love to see a new title for which the company could book a six-month-long tournament between stars competing for the ultimate prize once John is retired.

"I want to see [John] Cena retire as a heel with the title. That's my opinion. I want to see him walk out of Boston or wherever he does his last show with the title over his back, and we never see it again. And then we get an awesome tournament of every WWE Superstar. A six-month tournament always culminating at WrestleMania for the title that two people have fought for six months to get to. I would love that story," Dyer said.
It remains to be seen who will come out on top between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

