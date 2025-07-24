John Cena must retire with the title in December without turning face, says ex-WWE star

John Cena is set to have a rematch against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam in New Jersey for the title. Meanwhile, Bishop Dyer, fka Baron Corbin, wants the champion to retire with the title in December and pitches a major scenario.

John Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades when he sold his soul to The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes in Toronto following his win inside the Elimination Chamber. The Franchise Player became an unstoppable force in his final run and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bishop Dyer, fka Baron Corbin, and Dave LaGreca discussed the upcoming rematch between Cena and Rhodes in New Jersey. The former United States Champion wants The Leader of the Cenation to retire with the title in December. Moreover, he pitched a scenario where management holds a tournament to crown a new champion at WrestleMania.

"I want to see [John] Cena retire as a heel with the title. That's my opinion. I want to see him walk out of Boston or wherever he does his last show with the title over his back, and we never see it again. And then we get an awesome tournament of every WWE Superstar. A six-month tournament always culminating at WrestleMania for the title that two people have fought for six months to get to. I would love that story," Dyer said. (From 29:32 to 29:57)

John Cena confirms new WWE role following retirement in December

John Cena's final match is months away, and The Franchise Player has a monumental task in New Jersey at SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes. While it remains to be seen if Cena could leave the event with the title, he did confirm his new role in the company following his in-ring retirement.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 17-time World Champion revealed that he'll officially become an ambassador for WWE going forward when he's done as an in-ring performer in December 2025.

"Our last match will be in December, and that's going to be the door shutting on me. Now, I will be an ambassador for the company because my life isn't the same without them. I love the WWE. I love the reach that they have. I love its fan base. So, I'll never not have wrestling in my life," Cena said.

It'll be interesting to witness John Cena's final ever match as an in-ring performer in December.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

