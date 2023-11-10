Bad news for John Cena; major project gets shelved

John Cena's upcoming project with a major studio has been shelved.

The Cenation Leader is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. He was the face of the company from 2005 until 2015. During this time, he won multiple championships and was involved in several high-profile feuds.

Over the past few years, Cena has followed The Rock's footsteps and transitioned from a professional wrestler into a successful actor. He has appeared in many high-budget movies over the years. Cena was also part of the Fast & Furious franchise.

He was also set to appear in an upcoming project called Coyote vs. Acme. The highly anticipated was greenlit for production for HBO Max in December 2020. However, those plans have since changed.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Warner Bros. has decided to shelve the new movie to focus on theatrical releases.

“With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases. With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film,” a WB Motion Picture Group spokesperson said in a statement.

John Cena seemingly hinted at retirement during WWE Crown Jewel

A couple of months ago, Cena returned to WWE, where he instantly found himself in a feud with the Bloodline. This culminated in a match at WWE Crown Jewel against Solo Sikoa.

The Street Champion defeated John Cena before viciously attacking the Cenation leader. Following the bout, the latter looked around at the standing ovation he received from the crowd, seemingly indicating that this may be his final match with the company.

It's sad to hear that Cena's upcoming project has been shelved. We also hope this leads to better opportunities for the former WWE Champion.

What do you make of John Cena's upcoming movie getting shelved? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here