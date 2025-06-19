Bad news for Logan Paul fans amid his WWE absence

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to share some bad news for his fans amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Maverick was last seen at Money in the Bank 2025.

At this year's MITB, Logan Paul teamed up with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena to lock horns with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match. Their bout ended in Rhodes' team's favor thanks to an interference from R-Truth (Ron Killings), who took Cena out. During the match, Paul suffered an unfortunate injury and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since.

Amid his absence from the company, Logan Paul recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo with his daughter after Father's Day. The Maverick shared some bad news for his fans, writing that due to the Father's Day celebrations with his family over the weekend, he won't be uploading his vlog on YouTube this week.

The former United States Champion added that his vlog will be uploaded next Wednesday "with a banger."

"LOGANG! Spent the weekend celebrating my first Father's Day with my family, so there's no vlog this week. We'll be back next Wednesday with a banger," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Bully Ray believes Logan Paul could face John Cena in his final WWE match under one condition

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray talked about John Cena possibly facing Logan Paul in his final match. Ray said that it wouldn't sit well with fans unless the Triple H-led creative team booked The Maverick to become the biggest heel in the company.

"I would have to hear the pitch because I think it would be a letdown to the WWE Universe. Unless you can build Logan Paul up to be such a heel that John Cena is the only one that can take him down," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for a possible clash between Logan Paul and John Cena.

