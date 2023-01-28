"BANG" - WWE Hall of Famer names Cody Rhodes as his choice to win the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes his longtime friend Cody Rhodes will be winning this year's Royal Rumble matchup. The Premium Live Event will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Page has had quite a legacy in the wrestling business. He is a former three-time WCW World Champion, a one-time WWE European Champion, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Page's signature finisher, the Diamond Cutter, continues to be used by wrestlers all around the world. He even handed the move down to AEW's QT Marshall.

He also has a long-lasting friendship with top WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, one that extends back to The American Nightmare's early days as a collegiate wrestler. Page took to Twitter to respond to a video hyping Rhodes' return to the ring after being out with an injury, before picking him to win the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup.

"I remember being at @CodyRhodes Jr & Sr Wrestling State Title wins at 187lbs...Wouldn't it be amazing to see him win the #RoyalRumble too?! If you're with me, give me an AbsoF'nlutely! BANG!!!"

Cody Rhodes has not wrestled since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Tomorrow's WWE Royal Rumble will be Cody Rhodes' first matchup since he defeated Seth Rollins in the 2022 Hell in a Cell main event. In the match, Rhodes wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle that would eventually sideline him for roughly six months.

DDP may not be the only one picking Cody to win the Rumble. Oddsmakers also have The American Nightmare slated to win the big matchup. A victory would help Rhodes achieve his ultimate goal since returning to WWE and winning a world championship. A recent report hinted that Rhodes could be entering the matchup early. One thing's for sure, fans are excited about his return.

