"This dude asked me for cash"- Baron Corbin approaches former World Champion for help

Hard times have fallen on WWE SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin for his King of the Ring crown on the June 18, 2021 edition of SmackDown, and Corbin's luck has gotten increasingly worse. Corbin later announced that he had not only lost his crown, but also everything else, so he was in a financial crunch.

Former NWA World Champion and current WWE on-screen official Adam Pearce recently posted a backstage photo featuring himself and a sad-looking Baron Corbin. Pearce wrote in the caption that Corbin asked him for cash. Check out the tweet below:

"This dude asked me for cash," wrote Pearce.

This dude asked me for cash. pic.twitter.com/42xkGeC9NB — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 24, 2021

Baron Corbin's financial woes have left him down in the dumps

Baron Corbin in WWE

Baron Corbin isn't doing well financially, and he recently approached Dolph Ziggler, hoping to sell his watch to his fellow WWE Superstar. In response, Ziggler offered $10,000 to Corbin, who was initially asking for $35,000 for the watch.

Baron Corbin also set up a "CorbinFundMe" and urged the WWE Universe to donate as much as they can so that he can get back on his feet. The goal that Corbin has set for his page is $100,000.

"These last few weeks have been the most difficult time of my life," said Corbin. "You just saw it there, I've lost everything. I've lost my crown, I've lost my car, I've lost my investments, and I've lost my savings. Now, now the bank is calling me and they're threatening to foreclose on my house. My 2-year-old daughter is sick because she's having to eat spaghetti out of a can. My house is a mess 'cause we had to fire the maids and if this continues the way it's going, we're gonna have to move in with my wife's parents," said Corbin.

Baron Corbin's new persona is making fans talk on social media, with many of them praising the gimmick, though others are not thrilled about it. It's certainly a breath of fresh air after the King Corbin gimmick ran its course.

What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin's new gimmick on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Colin Tessier